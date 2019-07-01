Henry Martin (Sam) Litzinger



1951 ~ 2019



Sam was born on April 30, 1951 at Good Samaritan Hospital, Zanesville, Ohio and died at home in Bothell, Washington on June 20, 2019. He was the son of Austin Jacob Litzinger and Anna Miriam Crowe Litzinger of Somerset, Ohio. He attended Holy Trinity Elementary School in that town and graduated from Sheridan High School in the class of 1969



He attended Marietta College on a football scholarship but withdrew after one year and migrated first to California and then to Alaska where he had a 40-year career in the fishing industry.



He received his license as Master Mariner in 1997 and owned or captained many vessels including the American Way, the Kodiak Queen, the Sea Warrior, and the Neahkhanie.



Sam is survived by his sons Austin Jacob and Jock Wilhelm; his former wife Monika Poeppel Litzinger; his sisters Mary Anne Kasinecz (George), Helen Wiseman, Jane Litzinger, and Sue Litzinger (Norman Whitton); and his brothers Richard (Sue Betts) and Charles.



On the day of his death Sam was surrounded by his loving family and by a dozen of his old fishing buddies. His sons remembered the family dinners cooked by their Dad each Sunday evening, his love of singing and of playing his guitar, and his extreme animation while watching his favorite sports teams on TV and, at the same time, folding the laundry.



His fishing buddies remembered "Hammering Hank's" big heart and infectious smile. They attested to his passion for golf. A very early morning round on the golf course was always his favorite pastime.



Plans are being made to add Sam's name to the memorial in the harbor in Kodiak which contains the names of men and women who have made significant contributions to the history of the fishing industry in Alaska. In accordance with his wishes, his remains were cremated and will be spread over Alitak Bay, Kodiak.



A celebration of Sam's life will be held on September 7, 2019 in Seattle. Published in The Seattle Times from July 1 to July 2, 2019