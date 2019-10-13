|
|
Henry Paul Wandler
Born to Sebastian and Francis Wandler on 05/04/1931 in New England, ND. He passed on 09/26/2019. The family moved to Seattle and he graduated from Ballard H.S. Hank married the love of his life Mary Abbey in 1953. They had 65 wonderful years together until she passed in January. They raised their 5 children in a beautiful home in Lake Forest Park and then retired to Sun City, AZ. They loved to golf, bike, play cards and dance together. Hank had 3 hole in ones.
Hank had a long successful career at Prudential and made conference every year. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandpa, friend and provider.
He is survived by his children Denise (Gary), Michael (Lisa) Jeffrey and grandchildren Max, Ben, Regina, Chloe, Jeffrey, Brittany, Brook and great- grandchild Mateo, many friends and relatives. He was preceded in death by his sons Ronald and Max (Tracey).
He was a handsome man with beautiful blue eyes and an infectious smile.
We will miss him immensely and forever be in our hearts.
Celebration of Life is planned for 10/20 noon at McMenamins Patty
Murray Room, 18607 Bothell Way NE Bothell, WA 98011
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 13, 2019