Henry Thomas Schatz
Henry Thomas Schatz, 78, passed away peacefully at his Lakewood home on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Henry was born on February 25,
1941, to L.W. and Evelyn Schatz
in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Throughout his school years, he attended Park Lodge, Navy Base, Hudtloff Junior High, and Clover Park Senior High School where he was a proud member of the C.P. class of 1959. He attended the University of Washington, graduating in 1964, with a degree in Mechanical Engineering.
After graduation, Henry traveled to San Jose, California, where he worked for 4 years at the Food Machinery Corporation, before being invited to work at General Plastics, where he worked for over 40 years. He was the President of the business for over 20 years and served as Chairman of the Board from 2008 until his passing. General Plastics has not only grown and prospered but flourished under his guidance. In 1991, General Plastics was honored by being named the Small Business of the Year for the Northwest region, and more recently, earned Boeing Supplier of the Year in 2018.
Henry believed strongly in giving back to the communities he loved so much. He didn't just give monetarily, he also served on many civic and fundraising committees. He gave very generously to such organizations as U.W. Seattle, U.W. Tacoma, the South Puget Sound Henry T. Schatz Branch of the Boys & Girls Club, the Tacoma Art Museum, the Tacoma Museum of Glass, the LeMay America's Car Museum, the Emergency Food Network, and Mary Bridge Children's Hospital through the Festival of Trees. He created endowed scholarships at Bates Technical College and University of Washington. He created the Continued Education Support Fund in Steilacoom and Clover Park School Districts. He was recently honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Milgard School of Business, through U.W. Tacoma, at a lovely dinner and awards ceremony last spring.
Henry is survived by; His brother Gordon Schatz (Karen, Ian, and Dylan). His two sons, Michael Schatz and Richard Schatz (Sherry). Grandchildren Joel Schatz (Samantha), Jessica Schatz, Christopher Schatz, and Zoey Schatz; great grandchildren Connor Schatz, Everly Schatz, Leo Cardona, Remy Cardona. He will also be deeply missed by his extended family; his sister in law, Merry Farrington. His stepdaughters Shawn Munsey (Jim), and Tina Ridge (Ted) and grandchildren Jeff Munsey, Brian Munsey, Lila Ridge and Loren Ridge.
Henry accepted the terminal nature of his cancer diagnosis with grace and courage. Throughout his life, he was a very generous and loving man. He was one of a kind and will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.
A celebration of his life will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 2nd, 2019, at the Tacoma Country and Golf Club.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Boys & Girls Club.
Arrangements by
Mountain View Funeral Home.
