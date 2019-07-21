|
Henry W. Keaty
Henry (Harry) Keaty died peacefully Sunday, July 7 at his residence in Normandy Park, WA. He was 97 years old. Harry Joined the Army on March 8, 1943 and served his country in the Army during World War II. He and Roberta (now deceased), also an Army veteran, were married in 1945 in Paris, France. Harry is survived by six children, Patrick, Mary, Anthony, Timothy, Roberta and Mark, ten grandchildren Madison, Margaret, Matthew, Christine, Jeffrey, Timothy Jr., Adriana, Joseph, Allison and Emily and four great grandchildren, Devan, Nick, Marisol and Azuul. Harry worked for the Boeing Company, beginning in 1946, in Wichita, KS, in Washington, DC, In Huntsville, AL, Vandenberg Air Force Base, CA and finally in Kent, WA. Harry retired from Boeing in 1987. All friends and family are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 15226 21st Ave SW, Burien, WA 98166 on 8/10/19 at 11:00 am followed by a reception at St. Francis.
Published in The Seattle Times on July 21, 2019