Henry W. (Hank) Snyder, jr.
Hank passed away May 27, 2019 in Seattle. Born November 19, 1943 to Las Vegas entrepreneur, Hank Snyder Sr. and wife Marie, he grew up in Las Vegas joining and growing the family business, Hank Electric. Moving to Issaquah in his 30's, he worked in the psychological field with his wife of forty years, Marilyn, developing the method, NeuroTherapy Training, working free with AIDS & cancer patients and creating a vocational school. Much more on Hank's life at www.thegalleyman.blogspot.com
Published in The Seattle Times on June 30, 2019