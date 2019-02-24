Herbert Alexander Harris



Herb (Herbie as he was known to his friends) was born on December 31, 1930 to Port Percy and Mary Magdalena Harris in Seattle, WA. He died at home on February 11, 2019. His wife Kathie was at his side.



For the majority of his life, he and his family lived within the same 3-mile radius in the Central District and Madrona neighborhoods of Seattle. Herb left Garfield High School in January 1948, 18 days after his 17th birthday to join the Navy. He was stationed in San Diego, CA for his entire time of service. He truly enjoyed his military experience. It was little known that although he spent 4 years in the Navy, he never learned to swim. After leaving the Navy in 1952, he went to work for Group Health Cooperative (GHC) as a mail clerk. He worked at GHC until his retirement as a manager 40 years later. Herb was the first African American hired by GHC. Herb was an amazing man. First and above all, he loved his family. It is hard to sum the life of such a wonderful man. His grandchildren said "Papa is the best! He had lots of love. He was funny and he told us he was older than dirt. We are so thankful for his unconditional love and dedication to our family." Herb and Kathie (Herman) married in 1969. They have 3 wonderful children, Anthony (Deborah), Daeman (Genina Daniels-Harris), Alexes (Eric Hampton). He loved his grandchildren Alexandria Caver (Lavelle), Alana and Jaylen Hampton and his great granddaughter, Aleyana Caver.



We would sincerely like to thank the members of our Kaiser Hospice Team. Special thanks to Cynthia, Sarah, Isabel and Rick. You made the end of Herb's life as easy and peaceful as possible. At Herb's request there will be no service. If you so choose, donations in Herb's name may be made to Kaiser WA Foundation Hospice Program, 320 Westlake North, Seattle, WA 98109. Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary