Herbert C. Anderson
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Herbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Herbert C. Anderson

Herbert (Andy) Chandous Anderson, 96, passed peacefully on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in Seattle, WA. He was born to the late Faithie (Fay) Eleanor Sims and Thomas Pate Anderson on October 14, 1923 in Savannah, GA, the youngest of six children.

His wife, Tanya and his daughter, Sheryl preceded him in death. Herbert is survived by his sister-in-law, Birdie Lou Howard Anderson of Savannah; two daughters, Natasha Anderson and Candy Anderson-Willits, both of Seattle, as well as sons-in-law, Matthew Andresen and Ralph Willits; grandchildren, James Andresen, Eva Andresen, Evan Daniels, and Adria Stolzenburg; great-grandson Logan Edwards; and many nieces and nephews.

Herbert followed in his older sibling's footsteps of joining the war efforts at an early age. He served in three branches of the military, flew for the U.S. Navy's Torpedo Squadron 9 based aboard the USS Essex and eventually retired as Chief Master Sergeant from the U.S. Air Force. He served in both WWII and The Korean War. He went on to work for the Pentagon and other Government agencies before he retired in the 1980s in Seattle, WA.

Herbert was an avid traveler, reader, Seahawk and Mariners fan, barber and cook. He had a sweet tooth like no other! He loved to stay active, keep his hair short along with his face shaved, and always walked his talk. His presence and life history will be greatly missed.

He resides next to his wife, Tanya, at Holyrood Catholic Cemetery, in Shoreline, WA.

Online condolences can be made at Harvey Family Funeral Home

harveyfuneral.com

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Supportive and Palliative Care, University of Washington Medical Center - NW Campus.

"Off he goes, into the wild blue yonder." Daddy, you are missed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harvey Family Funeral Home
508 N. 36th St
Seattle, WA 98103
(206) 632-0100
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 19, 2020
Im sorry for the loss of your dear father. He will be missed.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved