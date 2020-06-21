Herbert C. AndersonHerbert (Andy) Chandous Anderson, 96, passed peacefully on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in Seattle, WA. He was born to the late Faithie (Fay) Eleanor Sims and Thomas Pate Anderson on October 14, 1923 in Savannah, GA, the youngest of six children.His wife, Tanya and his daughter, Sheryl preceded him in death. Herbert is survived by his sister-in-law, Birdie Lou Howard Anderson of Savannah; two daughters, Natasha Anderson and Candy Anderson-Willits, both of Seattle, as well as sons-in-law, Matthew Andresen and Ralph Willits; grandchildren, James Andresen, Eva Andresen, Evan Daniels, and Adria Stolzenburg; great-grandson Logan Edwards; and many nieces and nephews.Herbert followed in his older sibling's footsteps of joining the war efforts at an early age. He served in three branches of the military, flew for the U.S. Navy's Torpedo Squadron 9 based aboard the USS Essex and eventually retired as Chief Master Sergeant from the U.S. Air Force. He served in both WWII and The Korean War. He went on to work for the Pentagon and other Government agencies before he retired in the 1980s in Seattle, WA.Herbert was an avid traveler, reader, Seahawk and Mariners fan, barber and cook. He had a sweet tooth like no other! He loved to stay active, keep his hair short along with his face shaved, and always walked his talk. His presence and life history will be greatly missed.He resides next to his wife, Tanya, at Holyrood Catholic Cemetery, in Shoreline, WA.Online condolences can be made at Harvey Family Funeral HomeIn lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Supportive and Palliative Care, University of Washington Medical Center - NW Campus."Off he goes, into the wild blue yonder." Daddy, you are missed.