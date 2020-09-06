1/1
Herbert Harry (Herb) Pfeiffer Jr.
Herbert (Herb) Harry Pfeiffer, Jr.

Herb Pfeiffer Jr. passed away

August 6, 2020 at home in Bellevue of Hodgkin's Lymphoma. He was 86 years old. Herb was born November 23, 1934 to Herbert (Sr.) and Elta (Bendle) Pfeiffer of Hooper, NE. Herb moved with his father to Bemidji, MN in 1948, where he graduated from Bemidji High School in 1952. Herb joined the Navy the same year during the Korean War, and was assigned to the USS Hornet aircraft carrier, on which he traveled extensively. Herb was stationed in San Diego, CA until the end of his enlistment in 1955, when he returned to Bemidji to attend college. Herb relocated to Seattle in 1957, where he began his longstanding employment with the Boeing Company. He was married to Muriel J. Dietz in 1959. Herb retired from Boeing in 1997.

Herb enjoyed several hobbies over the years, including reading, making model cars, and watching and attending car races.

Herb was preceded in death by his parents, sister Shirly Mason, brother-in-law Chris Mason, niece Jo Catherine Thomas, and his spouse Muriel. Herb is survived by son John and husband Steve Cappa, daughter Marci, son James and wife Leslie, granddaughter Julia, sister-in-law Doreen Walsh, sister-in-law Betty Dietz, brother-in-law Ken Dietz and husband Bob Daus, nephews and nieces Chris "Buster" Mason, Richard Childress, Steve Childress, Vicki Childress, Chris Dietz, and their families.

Herb will be interred at the Tahoma National Cemetery, where a small family service will be held. Remembrances may be made to the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center.

Sign Herb's online

Guest Book at www.Legacy.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
