Herbert Lewis Waddell

Herbert Lewis Waddell Obituary
Herbert Lewis Waddell

July 8, 1928 ~ July 12, 2019

Herbert Lewis Waddell was the only child of Herbert and Ora Waddell. Born in Okemah, Oklahoma, he moved many times throughout his childhood, eventually graduating from Bremerton High School in Washington State. After high school he entered the ROTC program at The University of Washington, graduating with a degree in business in 1950.

He met his wife Jane at the university and they were married

right after graduation. He then served as a lieutenant in the United States Navy for 4 years. After his service, he became a manager for General Foods and eventually a commercial real estate agent and broker.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Jane Morrow Waddell. His survivors include his 4 children and their spouses; 10 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren. A private family memorial is being planned.
Published in The Seattle Times on July 21, 2019
