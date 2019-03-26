|
|
Herbert Noji
Herbert (Herb) Noji, 84, a long-time resident of Seattle, passed away on March 4, 2019 with his wife of 53 years, Kiyo, and children, Julie and Rick, by his side. Herb graduated from Franklin High School and WSU. After serving in the Army, Herb worked at his family's business, Columbia Greenhouse, retiring in 2002.
Herb is survived by wife, Kiyo, daughter, Julie Moran (Patrick), son, Rick (Amy); sisters, Betty Yoshitake and Arlene Kobata (Glenn); grandchildren, Meagan, Michael, Rachel and Kela; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held April 5th at 5:00 pm at Blaine Memorial United Methodist Church, 3001 24th Ave S, Seattle. A reception will follow.
Many thanks to Dr. Joseph Rosales and the oncology department of Virginia Mason for the years of kind and thoughtful care. In lieu of koden or flowers, donations may be made to the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center.
Published in The Seattle Times from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019