|
|
Herman M. Elvsaas
Born October 14, 1934 in Seldovia, AK and passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on April 5, 2019 in Seattle, WA. Herman grew up on Bainbridge Island and later settled in Seattle where he worked for Pacific Northwest Bell for 38 years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and spent several years fishing for salmon commercially. On July 30, 1966 he married his loving wife, Pat, with whom he spent 52 wonderful years.
Herman is survived by his wife Pat; children Michael, Ken and Kim; and grandchildren Heidi, Brittany, Brett, and Brookelynn.
He is preceded in death by his parents Herman and Agnes; and siblings Peter, Allen, Frederick, Patreena, Loucairia, Suzanne, and Inga.
A memorial service and celebration of his life will be held
on Wednesday, April 10 at 11 am
at Evergreen-Washelli in Seattle.
Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019