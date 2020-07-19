1/1
Hermine Godnick Basnight
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hermine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hermine Godnick Basnight

Hermine Godnick Basnight of Seattle passed away peacefully on July 7, 2020 at the age of 89.

Proudly born in The Bronx in 1931, Hermine grew up in a loving family. She attended Smith College where in 1952, she graduated with a Bachelors Degree in English and a PhD in lifelong friendships. Following college, she moved to Paris where she worked at the "TRIB". While there, she met and fell in love with Bill Basnight. Together they raised three children in Seattle. Forever and always an advocate for equality, peace and justice, Hermine never shied away from controversy. She supported the disenfranchised and forgotten. Her family remembers her as a compassionate mother, grandmother and friend. She was a lifelong learner, wonderful singer, activist, devoted follower of the Jewish faith and a proponent of the Golden Rule. And a lover of cookies. Hermine was preceded in death by her husband Bill and her son Sam (deceased February 1, 2020). She is survived by her son Jim, daughter Beatrice (Shawn) and her beloved granddaughters Marlena and Ava. Along with her wonderful brother Newton (deceased May 30, 2020) fantastic sister in law Sherley, nephew Michael and nieces Stacy and Jenny, we will all remember her for her great sense of humor and lust for life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

In lieu of flowers or memorial, donations may be made in her memory to the following organizations:

Temple Beth Am Social Action Committee 2632 NE 80th St. Seattle, WA. 98115

Fellowship of Reconciliation 225 N. 70th St. Seattle, WA. 98103

Greenwood Senior Center 525 N. 85th St. Seattle, WA 98103.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved