Hermine Godnick Basnight



Hermine Godnick Basnight of Seattle passed away peacefully on July 7, 2020 at the age of 89.



Proudly born in The Bronx in 1931, Hermine grew up in a loving family. She attended Smith College where in 1952, she graduated with a Bachelors Degree in English and a PhD in lifelong friendships. Following college, she moved to Paris where she worked at the "TRIB". While there, she met and fell in love with Bill Basnight. Together they raised three children in Seattle. Forever and always an advocate for equality, peace and justice, Hermine never shied away from controversy. She supported the disenfranchised and forgotten. Her family remembers her as a compassionate mother, grandmother and friend. She was a lifelong learner, wonderful singer, activist, devoted follower of the Jewish faith and a proponent of the Golden Rule. And a lover of cookies. Hermine was preceded in death by her husband Bill and her son Sam (deceased February 1, 2020). She is survived by her son Jim, daughter Beatrice (Shawn) and her beloved granddaughters Marlena and Ava. Along with her wonderful brother Newton (deceased May 30, 2020) fantastic sister in law Sherley, nephew Michael and nieces Stacy and Jenny, we will all remember her for her great sense of humor and lust for life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.



In lieu of flowers or memorial, donations may be made in her memory to the following organizations:



Temple Beth Am Social Action Committee 2632 NE 80th St. Seattle, WA. 98115



Fellowship of Reconciliation 225 N. 70th St. Seattle, WA. 98103



Greenwood Senior Center 525 N. 85th St. Seattle, WA 98103.



