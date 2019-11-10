|
|
Dr. Herschel A. Cox, Jr.
Herschel A. Cox was born in Bell, CA in 1924. Graduating from Grants Pass High School in 1942 he enlisted in United States Marine Corps. Cox saw combat and was wounded and was discharged 1944.
He graduated University of Washington with a DDS in 1953 and maintained a private practice in Seattle from 1953 through 1994.
Herschel is survived by: daughter Kathleen Cox Miller (Dudley), grandson Brady Morrow Miller (Megan) 2 great-grandsons Peter and Russell, granddaughter Lauren Miller Bell (Greg) great-grandson Oliver, son Jeffrey Morrow Cox, granddaughter Claire Cox (Andrew), and son Bart Egan Cox (Melinda).
The Life Celebration of Herschel A. Cox Jr., will be held Sunday November 17th, 2019, from 1:00pm - 3:00pm, at Bear Creek Country Club, 13737
202nd Ave. NE, Woodinville, WA
98077, And -Saturday, December 28th 2019, 4:00pm, at The Harker Center, 1 Harker Lane, Elkhorn Sun Valley, Idaho, 83353.
Beverages provided, please bring food you would like to share.
Please share a photo or memory and light a candle at: www.woodriverchapel.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 10, 2019