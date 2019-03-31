Resources More Obituaries for Herta Hirschler Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Herta Hirschler

We are immeasurably saddened by the death of our beloved mother, Oma, and friend, Herta Hirschler; who died on March 26, 2019 at the age of 95. Herta was born in Austria on April 21, 1923 to Julie and Konrad Seunug. She and her brothers were raised in a small village at the base of Hochosterwitz Castle. She met Karl Hirschler during WWII at the airplane factory where she worked in the cafeteria and he worked in the factory that supplied parts for the Messerschmidt Airplane. Karl was eventually taken as a prisoner of war by the British. After returning from war, Herta and Karl were married in a beautiful church in 1949. Their first child, Liz was born in 1950. Life in Austria after the war was difficult and the trajectory of their lives was drastically altered following their decision to immigrate to Halifax, Canada. Karl was eventually recruited by Boeing and they moved to Mercer Island, WA; where their son, Gerald, was born in 1959. They built the foundation of the remainder of their lives in the Bellevue area. Karl worked as an engineer at Boeing for years and was involved in the designing of the nose landing gear for the first 707 airplanes. Herta and Karl would eventually open their own machine shop in Kirkland, called Hirschler Manufacturing, building airplane parts as a subcontractor to Boeing. In 1989 Hirschler Manufacturing was the leading subcontractor to Boeing. Gerald would go on to run the company years later. Herta was a very brave woman who left her homeland and family to embark on an adventure that spanned more than 60 years. Karl and Herta were able to travel the world after their kids were grown. And she could often be found in the beautiful garden outside the house they built on Lake Sammamish.



To her, family was the most important and the role that she and Karl played in the lives of their grandchildren and great grandchildren should be an example to all of what love really is. Her family has greatly appreciated and benefited from her love, kindness, guidance, and generosity to no end. To her dying breath she was surrounded and loved by her daughter Liz Bond and husband Ray. Grandchildren Jeff Bond and Kristen Bond and her husband Andrew and Herta's two great grandchildren, Beckham and Berkley. Gerald and Lena Hirschler and Herta's grandchildren, Karl and Ella.



There will be a private family internment at Sunset Hills Funeral Home and Memorial Park at 2:30 Saturday March 30th. The family would especially like to thank Carrie Chida for her wonderful support and the love she showed Herta this last year. And also Dr. Neeti Choudhury at UW Physicians for managing Herta's health with such kindness and care. Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 31, 2019