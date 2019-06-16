Resources More Obituaries for Hideo Sasaki Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Hideo Joe Sasaki

Obituary Condolences Flowers Hideo Joe Sasaki



November 14, 1929 ~ May 28, 2019



Hideo J. Sasaki-known as Joe to most-was born in Seattle, Washington on November 14, 1929, to Sawano Mizuta and Yonekichi Sasaki. He had an older sister named Yone and attended Bailey Gatzert Elementary and Washington Junior High School. In 1937, when Joe was seven years old, his mother died of pneumonia. In 1941, when Joe was 13 years old, his family was incarcerated along with all Americans of Japanese ancestry on the West Coast. They went first to Camp Harmony in Puyallup and then to Minidoka in Idaho, where he attended "Hunt High School" until 10th grade. Although his family lived in harsh, rustic conditions during their incarceration, Joe only shared his positive memories of playing basketball with his peers or picking beets and spuds in nearby Pocatello, Idaho. Joe's family left Minidoka in 1943-well after the war ended-as they had nowhere to go. Subsequently, they returned to Seattle and found a place in the Lakewood Housing Project.



Despite his early adversities, Joe went on to graduate from Highline High School in 1947 and then attended the University of Washington where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in 1951 and became a pharmacist. He started his career in Spokane and then practiced for several decades until his retirement at age 70.



While at the UW, Joe was a member of SYNKOA, an informal fraternal house of Japanese-American students that lived on campus. During the Korean War, Joe took a break from his studies to serve in the army. After returning to school, he met another student, May Nakamura. They were married in 1958 and had four children: Pam, Matt, Kim and Becky.



Over Joe's lifetime, he spent many active weekends skiing and teaching at Snoqualmie Pass, playing tennis and pickleball with friends and vacationing with family in Hawaii where he always tried surfing at Waikiki. After retirement he loved to sing karaoke and play the ukulele, as well as just hang out with his grandkids and pets. He also volunteered with the Nisei Vets organization and attended Blaine Memorial Methodist Church.



Joe Sasaki passed away on May 28, 2019-just 6 months short of his 90th birthday. He is survived by his wife May Sasaki, his four children and their spouses and grandchildren. Pam Shigaya (spouse Dennis with kids Carter and Kayla), Matt Sasaki (spouse Valerie), Kim Nakata (spouse Arthur), and Becky Fukuda (spouse Randy with daughter Noelle).



Any remembrances or tributes in Joe's name can be made to the Seattle Nisei Vets Committee Foundation where he was a member or-because he was a true animal lover-to your local animal shelter or the Progressive Animal Welfare Society in Lynnwood, WA. Published in The Seattle Times on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries