Hilber Heigh Peterson
Died July 5, 2019 at the age of 66.
He is survived by his sister Roberleigh (Steve), his triplet brothers Hilert (Tina) and Henri (Danette). By his other-half Dorothy, his daughters Rachel, Rochel and Cliretha, his grandchildren Christian, Marissa, Dolores and Andreas, & by his great-grandson Mason.
Born and raised in Seattle WA. Graduate of Nathan Hale High School class of 1971.
Maintained long term job at Korry Electronics and later on in life tried his hand in other job fields.
He spent his best times fixing cars, hunting, fishing, enjoying his time at Gold Bar, & spending time with family and friends.
Celebration of Life Service will be held at Haller Lake United Methodist Church, 13055 First Avenue NE, Seattle, WA 98125,
on Saturday July 27th at 2:30 PM.
Reception to follow.
Published in The Seattle Times from July 22 to July 23, 2019