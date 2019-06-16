Hilda J. "Bunty" Fowler



Born in London, England, on May 25, 1924, Bunty remembered her father taking her to hear the lion statues roar in Trafalgar Square at noon. Unfortunately, they always missed it by a minute or two! The family moved to Argentina when she was five and then settled in Jamaica a few years later. There, she met and married Winston when he came back from his stint in the Royal Navy during WW2. They moved to the Magnolia neighborhood of Seattle in the 1950's where they raised their family. Bunty worked for Graham and Dunn, retiring to enjoy time with her grandchildren. She passed away peacefully on June 12, shortly after her 95th birthday. Her children, Geoffrey and Catherine, son-in-law Gary, and grandchildren, Madeleine, Duncan, Alexandra and Justin, will miss her but celebrate a long and full life.