|
|
Hilda Van Tuyl Kahle
Mother - both grand and great -
social worker, dear friend, and lover of lost causes, died September 18, 2019 at 100 plus. Born in Detroit, Michigan on April 7, 1919, she was the first in her family to be born in a hospital. One of seven children, all of whom attended the University of Michigan, she graduated in 1940 then moved to San Francisco to work for the Red Cross. There, in 1943 she met her future husband, Joseph Kahle, a Marine Corps veteran. They were married for 65 years. While raising four children, Hilda worked for Solano County Welfare and Sonoma State Hospital in California, Washtenaw County in Michigan, Minneapolis Public Schools and finally Seattle Public Schools. After retirement, she continued to teach parenting classes, volunteered with the
Eli Creekmore Memorial Branch
of Childhaven, and was active in Shoreline Unitarian Universalist Church.
Hilda was predeceased by her husband, Joseph and their eldest child, Judy Bradford. Hilda is survived by three sons, Peter (Lani Jacobsen), Paul (Vanessa), Steven (Anne-Ly), seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Memorial service will be Sunday,
November 24, 1:00 at Threadgill Hall at Shoreline Unitarian Universalist Church, 14724 1st Ave. NE, Shoreline, WA.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation in Hilda's name to Shoreline Unitarian Universalist Church, or Mary's Place, 1155 N.
130th St, Seattle 98133.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 13, 2019