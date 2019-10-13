Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Threadgill Hall at Shoreline Unitarian Universalist Church
14724 1st Ave. NE
Shoreline, WA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Hilda Kahle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hilda VanTuyl Kahle


1919 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hilda VanTuyl Kahle Obituary
Hilda Van Tuyl Kahle

Mother - both grand and great -

social worker, dear friend, and lover of lost causes, died September 18, 2019 at 100 plus. Born in Detroit, Michigan on April 7, 1919, she was the first in her family to be born in a hospital. One of seven children, all of whom attended the University of Michigan, she graduated in 1940 then moved to San Francisco to work for the Red Cross. There, in 1943 she met her future husband, Joseph Kahle, a Marine Corps veteran. They were married for 65 years. While raising four children, Hilda worked for Solano County Welfare and Sonoma State Hospital in California, Washtenaw County in Michigan, Minneapolis Public Schools and finally Seattle Public Schools. After retirement, she continued to teach parenting classes, volunteered with the

Eli Creekmore Memorial Branch

of Childhaven, and was active in Shoreline Unitarian Universalist Church.

Hilda was predeceased by her husband, Joseph and their eldest child, Judy Bradford. Hilda is survived by three sons, Peter (Lani Jacobsen), Paul (Vanessa), Steven (Anne-Ly), seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Memorial service will be Sunday,

November 24, 1:00 at Threadgill Hall at Shoreline Unitarian Universalist Church, 14724 1st Ave. NE, Shoreline, WA.

In lieu of flowers, consider a donation in Hilda's name to Shoreline Unitarian Universalist Church, or Mary's Place, 1155 N.

130th St, Seattle 98133.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hilda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.