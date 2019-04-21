Hilkka Liisa Toivola



The oldest of six children, Hilkka was born on April 8, 1926 in Ulvila, Finland and passed away in Seattle, WA, August 4, 2018.



Having survived World War II in Finland, she immigrated first to Canada and then made her home in Seattle. Hilkka became an active participant in the local Finnish-American community. She had a career spanning 25 years at SeaFirst Bank and later shared her wartime memories "This is My Childhood: Finland at War (1939-1945) an oral history program with the Nordic Museum. She was a strong woman, who admirably lived her life independently; however, it's her generous, fierce and enduring love for her family that will be remembered most.



Hilkka is survived by her siblings living in Finland: Pekka Suominen, Sirkka Ukkonen and Pirkko Jaakkola. Children: Pertti Toivola, Harri Toivola (Cheryl), Ritva Manchester (Kurt), Kari Toivola (Kathee), Leila Anderson. Grandchildren: Ryan Toivola (Lindsey), Erika



Keck (Chandler), Mina Manchester (Mike), Griffin Manchester (Natalya), William Manchester, Kristjan Toivola, Aleksandra Toivola, Matti Toivola, Anneli Anderson, Emma Anderson, Sven Anderson. Great grandchildren: Lucy Toivola, Abigail Keck, Sisu and Maru Lazzareschi, Ivy Anderson. Preceded in death in 2006 by her husband of 60 years, Toivo V. Toivola.



How lucky we are to have someone that makes saying goodbye so hard.



Services at the Finnish Lutheran Church (8504 13th Ave NW),



Saturday, May 4th at one o'clock.



