Hilton Raymond Raguse

Hilton Raymond Raguse

Hilton passed away to his eternal home on June 18, 2019, at the age of 86. Born and raised in Nebraska, he joined the Navy and was stationed at Whidbey Island. He met and married the love of his life, Grace and they resided in Kirkland. Preceded in death by sons William, Michael, and David. Survived by his wife Grace, son James(Valerie), and daughter Wendy (Marc). Grandchildren Danielle, Renee, Jacques, and Pierre.

Hilton loved his family and friends, the Pacific NW, sports, car trips, andwas active in his church. He had a warmth and good humor towards others.

A wonderful husband,

father, and friend.

In lieu of flowers, send donation to Parkinson's Foundation

Memorial Service to held

July 6th, 2019 11am at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 16450 Juanita Drive NE Kenmore WA.
Published in The Seattle Times on June 30, 2019
