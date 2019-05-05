Resources More Obituaries for Himera Kain Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Himera Rosa Kain

Himera Rosa Kain, went to be with our Lord and Savior on February 27, 2019. She passed away peacefully at her home in Mill Creek, Washington.



Himera was born on November 10, 1934 in Penonome, Panama to Antonio Tatis and Micaela G de Tatis. She grew up in Penonome one of 9 children and attended school in Penonome. She graduated as a teacher in 1954 from Juan Demostenes Arosemena Normal School in Santiago de Veraguas, Panama. After graduation Himera taught Kindergarten and eventually met the love of her life, Keith Kain. Keith was serving his country as a surveyor for the US Army in Rio Hato, a town near Penonome. They were married on June 16, 1956 at St. Mary's Catholic church in the Canal Zone in Balboa, Panama. The newly married couple started their lives together in Seattle, WA where Himera, with her vivacious personality, became a very welcomed and loved member of the Kain family.



A very determined, loving and joyful woman, she stayed home raising her two children, Linda Marie and Michael Joseph. Himera worked with her in-laws in their restaurant The Wedgewood Cafe; in Lake City, for several years until she started working as a cook in the Shoreline School District, where she retired in 1996.



Himera was loved by all who met her. She was an amazing cook, a very talented artist and gardener, her flowers were both a source of pride and an inspiration for many of her paintings. She lived and loved life to the fullest and was always the life of the party. All this, in spite of the fact that at an early age she was afflicted with Rheumatoid Arthritis. Himera was fiercely independent and strong. She fought daily battles to overcome the physical limitations and pain that came with the disease. She touched the lives of everyone she came in contact with, her joy of life and positive attitude were contagious. For the last three and half years, she resided in Brookdale Retirement Community in Mill Creek where she opened a new chapter of her life shared with a new group of close friends.



Himera was preceded in death by her father Antonio, her mother Micaela, her husband Keith and siblings Alfonso, Guillermo, Yolanda, Efrain, Jose and Graciela.



She is survived by her daughter Linda Kain Winkler, son Michael Kain and his wife Darcy and three grandchildren, Evan & Lindsay Kain & Tony Winkler. She will be lovingly remembered by her sister Judy, brother Antonio & many cousins, nephews nieces & close friends in Panama & the U.S.



You are invited to join the family for a Holy Rosary in her honor on Thursday May 16th at Beck's



Tribute Center in Edmonds at



6 pm. The Holy Requiem Mass



will be celebrated at St. Elizabeth



Ann Setons Church, Friday May 17th at 11am; with a graveside service at Purdy and Walters



at Floral Hills at 1:00 pm



followed by a reception celebrating Himera's life from 2-5pm. Please share memories



