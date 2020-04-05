|
|
Hiroshi Ray Nakanishi
Hiroshi Ray Nakanishi passed away peacefully at home in his sleep on the morning of Friday March 27, 2020. He was born on March 11, 1924 in Kent Washington. He is survived by his spouse of 70 years, Chiyo, children Roger, David, and Ellen Nakanishi. Brother Ted Nakanishi and grandchildren Megan,Kaila(Mann),Rachel, and Adam Nakanishi. Along with great grandchildren Austin and Billie Mann.
Ray enlisted with the army during WWII and was sent to Germany. With the GI bill he was able to attend UCLA where he learned to become a dental technician. He was so talented that he eventually needed to hire people to help and founded Nakanishi dental lab in 1953 now located in Bellevue wa. It has grown to be one of the largest dental labs on the west coast and was voted national lab of the year in 2013. Ray was a loving and devoted father and husband who enjoyed fishing, playing the harmonica, and watercolor painting.
He will be missed greatly.
Donations can be made to Blaine Methodist Church , the Nisei vets or the Japanese cultural center in Seattle.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 5, 2020