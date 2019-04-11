|
Hollis Eileen Denning
Hollis Eileen Oechsli Denning, passed away peacefully, April 8, 2019, from natural causes. Born in Seattle on January 9, 1927, Hollis is an identical twin of Marion Bowdoin.
Hollis attended St. Anne's Grade School, Queen Anne High School, and graduated from University of Washington in 1949. She belonged to the Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority. No one was ever overlooked by her constant love. She was the emotional and spiritual heart of the family. Hollis is survived by Bus, Marion, Kieffer, Nancy, Carol, Janet, and ten grandchildren.
Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019