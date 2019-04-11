Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Hollis Denning
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hollis Eileen Denning

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Hollis Eileen Denning Obituary
Hollis Eileen Denning

Hollis Eileen Oechsli Denning, passed away peacefully, April 8, 2019, from natural causes. Born in Seattle on January 9, 1927, Hollis is an identical twin of Marion Bowdoin.

Hollis attended St. Anne's Grade School, Queen Anne High School, and graduated from University of Washington in 1949. She belonged to the Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority. No one was ever overlooked by her constant love. She was the emotional and spiritual heart of the family. Hollis is survived by Bus, Marion, Kieffer, Nancy, Carol, Janet, and ten grandchildren.
Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.