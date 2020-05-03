Home

On April 19, 2020, Hope Nicole Roberts, age 51, died unexpectedly in Seattle, Washington. Hope was born on May 23, 1968. She graduated from The Lakeside School and had degrees in Accounting, Finance and Commerce. She co-founded SeattleFinTech & HR Financials. Hope was an accomplished gardener, a mystery novel enthusiast, a loyal friend, an active West Seattle community member and an exceptional chef. She doted on her Labradors, Corbin and Balou, and her cat, Addy. Hope is survived by her aunt, Debra Kloehn; father Earl Freeman and partner Michelle Atkins; and her "adopted" mom and sister, Diana Perey Winburn and Page Perey. She is preceded in death by her mother, Mardi Roberts.

A celebration of life is planned for a later date. Sign Hope's online Guest Book at www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times on May 3, 2020
