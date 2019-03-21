|
Horace A. Olsen
Horace A Olsen (Ole), age 91, passed away at his home in Redmond, surrounded by his family on Wednesday February 27, 2019. He was born on August 4, 1927 in Tacoma Wa. to Oscar and Vernona Olsen. Ole enjoyed hunting, fishing, sitting in his shop and being with his friends and family.
Ole was preceded in death by his son Thomas A. Olsen. He is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years. Gertrude H. Olsen, son, Gary Olsen, Grandchildren; Jennifer and Ryan, Great grandchildren; Alec, Tanner, Ryder, Ava, Easton, Ellie. Ole did not wish to have a service. He will be truly missed.
Published in The Seattle Times from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019