Horace Rand Ginn



12/4/1942 ~ 1/27/2019



Surrounded by his family, Rand died in Bellevue, WA on January 27, 2019 at the age of 76 of heart and kidney failure after a series of cascading health events beginning in the summer of 2018. He was born in Medford, OR to Jean (Rand) and Shuler Ginn, raised in Yakima, WA. Rand and Judy met skiing (thanks to their brothers) and were married in 1967. After a tour of duty in Vietnam and graduating from Seattle University, they moved to Mercer Island in 1972 where they raised their three children, Bill, Andrew and Katie. Rand was active in the greater Seattle community through his businesses and community organizations, but his family always came first.



He was predeceased by his father, Dr. William Shuler Ginn, his mother, Jean, his step-mother, Letty Ann, and his nephew, Whitney Hall. He is survived by his best friend and wife of 51 years, Judith Whitaker Ginn, his sons William Rand (Laurie) and Andrew Young-kuk, his daughter, Kathryn Jean, and his grandson, Thomas Rand. He is also survived by his sister Joanne (Arthur) Hall, his step-brothers Ross (Priscilla) and West (Sheri) Campbell, and numerous nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers Rand requested donations to the following organizations, listed in alphabetical order: Camp Fire Central Puget Sound Council, 2414 SW Andover Street, Suite D-105, Seattle, WA 98106; Mercer Island Presbyterian Church, 3605 - 84th Ave SE, Mercer Island, WA 98040; Rotary Club of Mercer Island, PO Box 1, Mercer Island, WA 98040.



A Memorial Service celebrating Rand's life will be February 23



at 2:00 PM at Mercer Island Presbyterian Church. As this is a celebration, the family requests you wear happy colors.



View a fuller obituary of Horace at



https://cascadememorial.com/obituary/296006/Horace-Ginn/ Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary