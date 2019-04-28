|
|
Hortensia Garay
Hortensia del Carmen Lay Gomez went home to be with the Lord on April 12, 2019. She was born in Santiago, Chile on October 10, 1927, the second of three children of Julio Cesar Lay and Magdalena Gomez. Hortensia grew up and became a dentist before she married her husband of 56 years Lorenzo S. Garay who passed away in 2014. Hortensia is survived by her five children Lorenzo, Magdalena, Loretta, Alvaro and Mirka, their spouses, 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Memorial Service will be held at
Blessed Sacrament Church in Seattle on Monday, April 29 at
10:30 a.m. with reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please make dona-tions to Blessed Sacrament Church.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 28, 2019