Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Hortensia Garay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hortensia Garay

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Hortensia Garay Obituary
Hortensia Garay

Hortensia del Carmen Lay Gomez went home to be with the Lord on April 12, 2019. She was born in Santiago, Chile on October 10, 1927, the second of three children of Julio Cesar Lay and Magdalena Gomez. Hortensia grew up and became a dentist before she married her husband of 56 years Lorenzo S. Garay who passed away in 2014. Hortensia is survived by her five children Lorenzo, Magdalena, Loretta, Alvaro and Mirka, their spouses, 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

Memorial Service will be held at

Blessed Sacrament Church in Seattle on Monday, April 29 at

10:30 a.m. with reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, please make dona-tions to Blessed Sacrament Church.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.