Howard Bogie



Howard passed away February 21, 2019 in Seattle at the age of 89. He was born November 22, 1929 in Seattle, Washington, the son of Donald and Hilda Bogie. He is survived by, Dorcas, his wife of 67 years and sons David Bogie and wife Lora and Donald Bogie and wife Sheryl, daughter in-law Sue Bogie and his sister Alice Shantz. Grandchildren Michael Bogie and wife Jan, Katherine Calligan and husband Ian, Christopher Bogie and wife Lindsey and Collin Bogie. Also, great grandchildren Hannah Lora Calligan and Victoria and Annabelle Bogie. He is preceded in death by son Dennis Bogie and grandson Ryan Bogie.



He graduated from San Jose State College with an Honors degree in Recreation after serving in the Air Force. He began his 40 year career in Recreation in Redwood City, CA moved to Salinas, CA and then to Stockton CA and was with the City of Seattle Parks Department for 23 years as a Director of Aquatics, Athletics and Golf Facilities. He was very involved with aquatics his entire life and was a swimming pool design consultant.



In 1973 Washington State designated him as a Distinguished Washington Citizen and the City of Seattle declared February 2, 1990 as Howard Bogie Day in Seattle. He loved sports and this love led him to being a statistician for over 20 years for the Seattle SuperSonics and for KIRO Radio he did the statistics for the Seattle Seahawks and University of Washington Huskies and also worked with the Seattle Mariners. He served as Seattle Men's Fastpitch Softball Commissioner 1966-77 and National Vice President and brought the Men's Fastpitch National Tournament to Seattle in 1973 and the Men's World Tournament to Tacoma in 1980. Upon retirement he began a second career organizing Charity Golf Tournaments. He organized over 175 tournaments that raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for worthy causes.



He was a kind soul, loving husband, great father, loving grandfather and great-grandfather. He will truly be missed by all those that had the pleasure and honor of knowing him.



Howard was a very active member, for over 40 years, at



Tibbetts United Methodist Church



in West Seattle where a Memorial



Service will be held on Saturday,



March 9, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.



3940 41st Ave SW, Seattle 98116.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to:



The Lenny Wilkens Foundation, lennywilkensfoundation.org or



Tibbetts United Methodist Church



