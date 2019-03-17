Resources More Obituaries for Howard Phelps Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Howard Bradford Phelps

Obituary Condolences Flowers Howard Bradford Phelps



Born July 7, 1928



Died March 11, 2019



Howard was born in Seattle, growing up between LA and Seattle. He was an only child, which instilled a deep love for family throughout his life. After graduating from Roosevelt HS, he joined the Marines. WWII ended, and he attended the University of Washington, where he joined the Chi Psi Fraternity, and made some of his best, lifelong friends. He was called back to service during the Korean War, and in dad's words -



came back to the UW with a much more serious frame of mind. Dad married Betty Lou in 1955 and they had three children - Brad, Laurie and Mark. He started with Boeing in 1958, and was with them for nearly 20 years, and in 1967 was selected for the MIT Sloan Program where he received his MBA. Dad had an entrepreneurial spirit which led to him leaving Boeing and starting several companies - worldwide, providing him many amazing friends, experiences and rich stories. He kept his finger in the aerospace world well into his eighties. He had a knack for staying relevant and many people half his age, sought his advice. Sometimes via text.



He had an unmatched curiosity for life, and deep interest in everything and everyone around him. He became friends with the produce manager at his local QFC, a woodcarver who sat on a bench on the way down to the Ballard locks as well as one of the men that worked at the locks. He was generous. He often helped people whom he had just met, whether by making introductions to people to help with a job search, or simply listening and offering guidance, when asked. He was opinionated, and never hesitated to share views with his circle of friends (and carry on debates over email). He was an incredibly articulate writer and I think several of our local politicians and editors may notice a sharp decrease in the number of emails, going forward. He was proud of his children, Brad, Mark and Laurie, his Japanese daughter Mika, and his grandchildren, Zack, Bob and Charlie. He treasured his friends from his days in the Marines, the Chi Psi's, Boeing, TRA, MK and Skilling his time with both Scouts and Indian Guides and most recently, his water aerobics crew whom dad loved!



Thanks Dad, for showing us how to live a good life.



Please sign Howard's online Guestbook at www.Legacy.com. Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries