|
|
Howard Carley Donelson
On May 9, 2020, we lost a wonderful man, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, neighbor, friend, community member, and role model. Howard Carley Donelson passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 99 from non-Covid related causes. He leaves behind an adoring family and friends who now celebrate his incredible life.
Howard was born in Zillah, Washington to Elrick and Selma Donelson. He served as Aviation Chief Radioman, US Navy in WWII, serving in the South Pacific and the Battle of Leyte Gulf. During the war he married Betty Jane Thompson, his love and partner to whom he was devoted for 75 years.
Howard graduated from the University of Washington with a degree in electrical engineering, enjoying careers at Bonneville Power Administration and Boeing.
Howard and Betty raised four children on the shore of Lake Sammamish.
A lover of the outdoors, Howard was happiest with his family on the lake, camping, boating in the San Juans, (often tinkering with the engine while en route) or skiing with the family during his time as a volunteer ski patrol at Crystal Mountain the 1960s and '70s. Howard liked fixing just about anything; friends could always count on him to help with a project.
A life-long learner, Howard filled his later years enjoying Elderhostel trips with Betty, world travel, gardening, and beach fires. To the delight of his grandkids, he would drop everything to take them water skiing and tubing. Sharp as a tack until the end, Howard was kind, humble, and loving with unending optimism. He loved popcorn.
Howard is survived by a family who will miss him deeply: his wife Betty Donelson, children Eric Donelson (Pat), Susie Hathaway, Mike Donelson (Vikki), Betsy Bettinger (Steve), grandchildren Brecken, Tait, Andrew, Richard, Jon, Kaylin, Alyssa, Gabrielle and great-grandchildren Nola, Kenna, Luca, Lake. He is preceded in death by brothers Lloyd Myron (Tiny) and Richard, sister Eleanor, and son-in-law Steve Hathaway.
We look forward to celebrating Howard's life with friends and family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Youth Eastside Services.
Please sign Howard's online
Guest Book at www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times on May 17, 2020