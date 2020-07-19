1/1
Howard Daniel Rose
Howard Daniel Rose

Age 88, of Seattle, Washington passed away on Tuesday June 16, 2020. Howard was born June 8, 1932 in Clovis, New Mexico. Those who knew Howard also knew him as "Grateful Howard". Howard was proud of many things in his life especially his garden and his dogs Happy (all of the Happies). Howard served in the United States Army from 1952-1954. He earned the following medals:

Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal.

Thank you Mr. Rose for your service to our country. An honorable military service will be held in the future at Forest Lawn Funeral Home. Until we meet again "Keep it simple stupid!"

Grateful Howard will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Sign Howard's online Guest Book at www.forestlawnseattle.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Forest Lawn Cemetery
6701 30th Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98126
2069320050
