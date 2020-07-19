Howard Daniel Rose
Age 88, of Seattle, Washington passed away on Tuesday June 16, 2020. Howard was born June 8, 1932 in Clovis, New Mexico. Those who knew Howard also knew him as "Grateful Howard". Howard was proud of many things in his life especially his garden and his dogs Happy (all of the Happies). Howard served in the United States Army from 1952-1954. He earned the following medals:
Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal.
Thank you Mr. Rose for your service to our country. An honorable military service will be held in the future at Forest Lawn Funeral Home. Until we meet again "Keep it simple stupid!"
Grateful Howard will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
