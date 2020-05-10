|
|
Howard Michael Slessman
October 14, 1932 ~ May 3, 2020
Howard Slessman died of complications related to Alzheimer's at Sunrise of Northgate, his home for nearly 4 years. Survived by Carole, his wife of 65 years; daughters Deborah Nelson (Steve); and Susan Foy (Charlie); grandsons, Michael Nelson (Stephanie); Christopher Foy (fiance; Alexis); Kyle Foy (caregiver Ringer); great grandson, James Nelson; many nieces and nephews; special friend, Gene Willard; and beloved dog, Oscar.
Mike was born in Seattle to Howard and Ivy Slessman. He graduated from O'Dea High School and Seattle University. He joined the Washington Army National Guard as a teen and retired as Major after 24 years. He was a proud 29 year veteran of the Seattle Police Department, retiring as Captain shortly after the Wah-Me Massacre. He later served 5 years with the Washington State Gambling Commission.
He was proud of the beautiful gardens that he created from a neglected condition. They were shown on two local TV programs and once featured in Sunset Magazine. After retirement he and Carole traveled extensively around the world. He became a King County Master Gardener, giving advice at various clinics. He found great joy in attending the various athletic events of his grandsons. He also enjoyed Keystone Kops, bowling, fishing, pinochle, golfing, Seahawks, Mariners, Disneyland, Reno and Vegas. Took great joy in attending Broadway musicals at the Paramount and Fifth Avenue Theatres (especially "Fiddler on the Roof") as well as Seattle Symphony Pops Concerts.
Memorial service at a later date. Remembrances in Mike's honor can be made to Keystone Kops, PO Box 84932, Seattle, 98124 or Seattle Police Foundation.
A special thank you to the loving staff at Sunrise of Northgate.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 10, 2020