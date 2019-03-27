Resources More Obituaries for Howard Pasternack Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Howard Nathan Pasternack

October 31, 1934 ~ March 7, 2019



Howard Nathan Pasternack ("PaPa"), age 84, passed away on March 07, 2019 at his home in Seattle, Washington. Born October 31, 1934, in Seattle, he was the son of the late William Michael Pasternack & Joetta (Howard) Pasternack, the late Marian Pasternack, and the late Charles B Brock & Mirium L (Moss) Brock, who helped raise him.



Howard joined the Army at the age of 19. With an Honorable Discharge on March 21, 1954, he joined the Army National Guard where he served as a typist/clerk. After service to his country, he became an automobile mechanic. Howard applied for a technical position at IBM Corporation in 1962. That is where his true potential and aptitude revealed itself. He remained with IBM for 29 years where he worked his way up the ranks to a position as Senior Account Development Representative and was presented with several Outstanding Service Awards along the way. He retired in 1991, but always said he worked harder after he retired and often joked that his real work was just beginning. Howard and Claudia L Heghdahl met in 1981. Together, they built a life of varied passions and deep friendships around the world which ranged from renovating, aviation, sailing, and boating. Winters were spent skiing at Big White and summers spent cruising in their yacht throughout the Pacific North West along with their close boating friends. He was an animal lover and you wouldn't find him off on an adventure without his pets. His poodles Charlie, Jesse, and Ally accompanied him on all boating and skiing trips, but it wasn't unheard of to find a cat in his lap or a cockatiel on his shoulder while at home. Howard's friends were the center of his life and he enjoyed connecting with them through regular lunches and entertaining. He also had a passion for buying and renovating houses which led in turn to apartment buildings, a Villa in Portugal, and finally a 1909 house in Seattle which he completely restored while his partner Claudia decorated it.



Howard and Claudia made their union official and married on July 8, 2017. Howard was an active member of many organizations including, but not limited to, the , Washington Athletic Club, the Seattle and Duwamish Yacht Clubs, as well as a Bonded Member of the Locksmithing Institute of America. His philanthropic nature allowed him to contribute to many different charities.



Howard was preceded in death by his wife Claudia L Hegdahl Pasternack. Howard is survived by his daughter, Pamela A Jameson; two grandchildren, Alysia N Barrios & Adam C Jameson; four great-grandchildren, Riley C Littrell, Kailyn M Littrell, Alassandra L Barrios & Alexzander J Barrios; brother, Jack Mikesell; nephew, Gerry Mikesell; nieces, Wyanne Bunyan & Linda Riggs; many Pasternack cousins; and several great-nephews.



A private memorial service will be held in Howard's honor. Per Howard's request, there will be no funeral services held. The family requests that donations be made to the , , or the St. Jude Hospital in lieu of flowers. To share condolences online, visit Howard's obituary on BeyondTheDash.com.



