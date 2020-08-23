Howard Rummel



Howard Rummel, 99, died August 14, 2020 in Bellevue, Washington. He was born in Yakima, Washington to Harry and Mabelle Rummel on July 26, 1921. Howard graduated from Yakima High School in 19391/2. He joined the U.S. Navy in December 1943. Howard and Roberta (Bobbe) Bayne were married in February 1944, just prior to his reporting for duty. He served on the island of Attu in the Aleutians during World War II. Following separation from the service, Howard worked for John Deere Lindeman, was Yakima County Purchasing Agent and was a financial representative of CIT Commercial Finance during the Eisenhower interstate highway construction period.



Howard and Bobbe raised their four children in Yakima before moving to Bellevue in 1964, where they lived for 51 years.



Howard was preceded in death by his wife of 74 years, Bobbe, his brothers Earl of Spokane, Sidney of Yakima, and Richard of Wenatchee, and his sisters Rhea Cady of Yakima, and Carmen Stearns of Yakima. He is survived by his children, Robert (Terry) Rummel of Washougal, Linda (Thomas) Jackson of Seattle, Richard Rummel of Lynden, Barbara (John) Bates of Union, 9 grandchildren, and 23 great grandchildren.



