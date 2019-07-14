Howard (Bud) Zeck



Bud (98) departed this world for Heaven on July 6, 2019 following a silent heart attack. He was born in New York, NY to Veva and Morris Zeck. For 54 years, Bud was the beloved husband of wife Gerda.



Other survivors include daughter Pam Scott (Larry), son Steve Zeck (Donna), grandchildren Jeremy Scott (Courtney), Jessica Scott, Justin Zeck and great-grandson Cayden Zeck.



Following his education at Rensselaer Polytechnical Institute, Troy, NY, and the University of Michigan, Bud's career as an aeronautical engineer spanned from NASA to The Boeing Co. His many projects at the latter included Saturn V moon rocket and the very first commercial airliner.



Bud participated in sailboat racing and together with Gerda enjoyed pleasure boating. During their retirement years they switched to world-wide cruising and safaris in Africa and India.



Bud's wishes for cremation and no services will be respected.



You will truly be missed but your spirit will continue to live through those who loved you. Published in The Seattle Times on July 14, 2019