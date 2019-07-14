Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Zeck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard (Bud) Zeck

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Howard (Bud) Zeck Obituary
Howard (Bud) Zeck

Bud (98) departed this world for Heaven on July 6, 2019 following a silent heart attack. He was born in New York, NY to Veva and Morris Zeck. For 54 years, Bud was the beloved husband of wife Gerda.

Other survivors include daughter Pam Scott (Larry), son Steve Zeck (Donna), grandchildren Jeremy Scott (Courtney), Jessica Scott, Justin Zeck and great-grandson Cayden Zeck.

Following his education at Rensselaer Polytechnical Institute, Troy, NY, and the University of Michigan, Bud's career as an aeronautical engineer spanned from NASA to The Boeing Co. His many projects at the latter included Saturn V moon rocket and the very first commercial airliner.

Bud participated in sailboat racing and together with Gerda enjoyed pleasure boating. During their retirement years they switched to world-wide cruising and safaris in Africa and India.

Bud's wishes for cremation and no services will be respected.

You will truly be missed but your spirit will continue to live through those who loved you.
Published in The Seattle Times on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.