Hugh Francis Markey III

Hugh Francis Markey III Obituary
Hugh Francis Markey III

Hugh Markey, age, 87, of Seattle, WA died on April 30, 2019. He was born August 15, 1931 in Kansas City, MO to Hugh and Gladys Markey.

Hugh was married to Carolyn (Doyle) Markey on November 28, 1959 and was still married to Carolyn at his passing.

Hugh served in the Army as a Radar Operator from September 1954 to September 1956. He graduated from college with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering in 1959. He was licensed as a Professional (Mechanical) Engineer and was employed by A.C. Kirkwood and Associates from 1959-1974 and worked for several other engineering companies. On June 1, 1991 he began employment with the Army Corps of Engineers until his retirement in July 2018. During his years with the Corps of Engineers, he served as a Mechanical Engineer and helped with the reconstruction effort in Mosul, Iraq from November 2003 to March 2004. In his younger years, he was a member of ASHRAE, MSPE, and belonged to Phi Kappa Fraternity.

He was a loving and devoted Husband, Father, Grandfather, and Uncle.

A Funeral Service will be held

Saturday, May 25th at 11:00am at

Blessed Sacrament Church

5050 8th Ave NE, Seattle, 98105

Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery

Remembrances may be made to

Blessed Sacrament Church at the address listed above.

Hoffner Fisher & Harvey

Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on May 19, 2019
