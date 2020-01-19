|
|
Hugh Peter
McClean, M.D.
Hugh Peter McClean, M.D. was called home to the Lord in the early hours of January 15, 2020 surrounded by the love of his family. He was born April 29, 1925 in Seattle, Washington to Annie and Patrick McClean and spent his youth as a loving son and brother to John McClean. He joined the Navy at the age of 18 and served our country in WWII. Hugh graduated from Seattle University and Creighton Medical School where he met his loving wife, Geraldine, a nursing student. Married for 64 years, they were the perfect match; Geraldine unfailingly sweet and kind, and Hugh, a man with a heart of gold and a warm soul. They were blessed with 9 children: Catherine Burnett (Curtis), Patrick McClean (Michele), Steven McClean, Jean McCoy (Tim), Susan DiGiovanni (Ray), Carole Hogan (Gary), James McClean (Mindy), Timothy McClean, and John McClean. He was adored by his 23 grandchildren "Christie, David, Aaron, Lauren, Megan, Christopher, Stephanie, Michael, Mark, Matthew, Duncan, Riley, Ryan, Blake, Collin, Ashley, Taylor, Carolyn, Samuel, Emma, Connor, Timmy, Vivienne" and his 6 great grandchildren.
Hugh was a physician and surgeon for 42 years with several of his family members following in his footsteps in the field of medicine. His commitment to education was a priority and a gift he gave to all his children. His hard work and professionalism inspired his children and grandchildren to pursue many successful careers. His love of life and hobbies of reading, investing, fishing, boating, skiing, and enjoying the Vashon Island retreat have also been embraced by his children and grandchildren.
Hugh was the responsible patriarch who always put family first and was totally invested and proud of each member of his family. He was always so generous, often being so in spite of his humble, frugal and conservative nature rooted in his early life-lessons from the Depression and WWII.
He was a pillar of the St. Francis community for over 60 years. Hugh and Geraldine raised their family in a happy, joyful home that overlooks Mount Rainier, allowing his children to grow up in the shadow of both a great mountain and a great man.
While we will miss the glint in his sparkling blue eyes, we are comforted to know he has been reunited in Heaven with Geraldine, his soul mate and the love of his life. God bless you Dad, we miss you, we love you and we always will.
Funeral services will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Parish at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. The family requests any donations be made to St. Francis of Assisi Church or The Hugh and Geraldine McClean Scholarship Fund at St. Francis of Assisi School.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 19, 2020