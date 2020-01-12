Home

Hugh Stanley died peacefully on December 22, 2019 in Surprise, AZ at the age of 82. Hugh was born on March 24, 1937 in Coleman, OK. He graduated from West Seattle High School and attended Central Washington University. He worked for Bargreen-Ellingson Restaurant Supply for over 40 years in Tacoma and Seattle both in management and in developing their catalog sales dept.

Hugh loved music and was an accomplished guitarist. He was an avid sports fan and athlete and would jokingly boast about his five hole-in-ones to anyone willing to listen. He had a great sense of humor and loved his family dearly.

Hugh is survived by Carmen, his loving wife of 58 years, daughter Lisa (Denis), son Jason (Lisa), son Joel (Corina), 6 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and his sister Shirley Hill. He was preceded in death by his daughter Angela in 2004.

A prayer service and reception will be held at 12 pm

on Saturday 1 /18 / 2020 at

Canterwood Golf and Country Club

12606 54th Ave NW, Gig Harbor.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 12, 2020
