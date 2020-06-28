Hugh T Saffel IV



Gregarious. Fun-loving. Charming. Athletic. A wonderful son and friend. Hugh T Saffel IV burned with a brilliant bright light that shone on the many who loved him. He died on April 28, 2020 at the age of 20.



Hugh was born on December 1, 1999 and lived his entire life in Seattle. He seemed to be born with a ball. This manifested itself in his devotion first to soccer, then throughout most of his life to basketball. He played every chance he got, from pickup games to school teams and select teams.



He also passed on his love for the game as a coach, volunteering his time as an assistant on a youth YMCA team. During all his years, the neighbors knew when Hugh was home by the sound of a bouncing ball and a rattling backboard as he slam-dunked in our driveway.



His passion for sports was really an extension of his love for being part of a team. He was going to extend this with his choice of a career. He was researching the path to become a certified EMT and firefighter.



Hugh attended the neighborhood grade school, Stevens Elementary, then middle school at The Northwest School, and graduated from Bishop Blanchet High School in 2018. The friends he made at each of these educational stops were gifts that he carried with him throughout his life.



He was always happiest when doing anything with his friends, traveling, or doing service work such as helping build a house for a family in Mexico-life was one great adventure. And dogs, he loved them.



Hugh will be profoundly missed by his parents Wendy and Hugh, sibling Jordan, extended family, dear friends, and birth family that he had connected with recently.



A service will be held at a later date.



If interested, please donate to Meredith Matthews East Madison YMCA Annual Fund, in Hugh's name. The fund supports the youth programs that Hugh loved and benefitted from so much.



