Hugh Victor McCormick



11/1931 ~ 4/2020



Victor was born in Waterville, Maine, and grew up in Readfield, ME. He attended high school in Winthrop and spent a year at Kents Hill Prep school, then went on to attain a degree in Mechanical Engineering at the U of Maine. After graduation Vic served in the US Army as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Signal Corps. After completing his military service he went on to a position and 40 year career with Ingersoll-Rand Company. Victor is survived by his wife of 60 years, Joan; three sons, Mark, Duane and Hugh and their families which include eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He also has two sisters, Donna Page and MaryAnn Hill.



Victor was a sweet man. He loved the Lord Jesus, was a great husband, and a wonderful father. He will be loved and missed forever.



A celebration of his life will be held at a later date when the Covic-19 virus allows us to gather together.



