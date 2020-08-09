1/
Hugh Victor McCormick
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hugh's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hugh Victor McCormick

11/1931 ~ 4/2020

Victor was born in Waterville, Maine, and grew up in Readfield, ME. He attended high school in Winthrop and spent a year at Kents Hill Prep school, then went on to attain a degree in Mechanical Engineering at the U of Maine. After graduation Vic served in the US Army as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Signal Corps. After completing his military service he went on to a position and 40 year career with Ingersoll-Rand Company. Victor is survived by his wife of 60 years, Joan; three sons, Mark, Duane and Hugh and their families which include eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He also has two sisters, Donna Page and MaryAnn Hill.

Victor was a sweet man. He loved the Lord Jesus, was a great husband, and a wonderful father. He will be loved and missed forever.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date when the Covic-19 virus allows us to gather together.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times from Aug. 9 to Aug. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved