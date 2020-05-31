Dr. Hugh (Hugo) Wiese
Dr. Hugh Wiese passed away peacefully on May 23, 2020 at the age of 89. He was born August 10, 1930 in Three Hills, Alberta, Canada to August and Carolina Wiese. He grew up on the western prairie in Glaslyn, Saskatchewan. Getting an education was a goal from a young age. When asked one time if he ever considered staying home to farm he said, "No, I never considered farming, I have too much in life to do!" After finishing high school, he entered teacher training in Saskatoon. From there he taught school for several years in Canada. When the opportunity arose to move to the United States he enrolled at Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina where he received a degree in Biology. From there he was accepted at Appalachian State University and received a Master of Arts degree. He then took a teaching job at Amarillo College while working on a Master's Degree in Education at West Texas State University. In 1965 he moved to Seattle, WA to pursue his doctorate degree. In 1969 he received his Ph.D. from the University of Washington. Hugh was employed at the University of Washington in Administration and later the Boeing Company. In 1972 he married the love of his life Shelia May. His wife, daughters and granddaughter were his whole world and he was often quoted saying, "all my girls." His granddaughter Kourtney was the "light of his life." Hugh enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He loved tending to his garden, was an avid reader and Seattle sports fan. (Go Huskies, Go Hawks! Go Mariners!)
Hugh was preceded in death by his parents August and Carolina Wiese, brother Oswald Wiese, sister Ruth Zachkowsky, and nephew Larry Zachkowsky.
Hugh is survived by his wife Sheila, daughter Karla (Mike) Rockey, Snohomish, WA, daughter Shelley Wiese, Kenmore, WA, granddaughter Kourtney Wiese, Riverside, CA, sister Elma Dean, North Vancouver, BC, sister Esther (Bill) Stickel, Calgary, Alberta, brother Bill(Susanne) Wiese, Fenelon Falls, Ontario and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.
Although we grieve that our husband, dad and grandpa is no longer with us, we also rejoice that he is now free of pain and is home with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Hugh was buried at Floral Hills Cemetery, in a private service.
The family would like to thank Virginia Mason Hospital and Dr. John Paul Flores for how well they cared for Hugh. In lieu of flowers , donations may be made to Virginia Mason Foundation, in memory of Hugh Wiese to the Floyd & Delores Jones Cancer Institute, PO Box 1930, MS/D1-MF, Seattle WA 98111 or online at www.virginiamasonfoundation.org.
Dr. Hugh Wiese passed away peacefully on May 23, 2020 at the age of 89. He was born August 10, 1930 in Three Hills, Alberta, Canada to August and Carolina Wiese. He grew up on the western prairie in Glaslyn, Saskatchewan. Getting an education was a goal from a young age. When asked one time if he ever considered staying home to farm he said, "No, I never considered farming, I have too much in life to do!" After finishing high school, he entered teacher training in Saskatoon. From there he taught school for several years in Canada. When the opportunity arose to move to the United States he enrolled at Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina where he received a degree in Biology. From there he was accepted at Appalachian State University and received a Master of Arts degree. He then took a teaching job at Amarillo College while working on a Master's Degree in Education at West Texas State University. In 1965 he moved to Seattle, WA to pursue his doctorate degree. In 1969 he received his Ph.D. from the University of Washington. Hugh was employed at the University of Washington in Administration and later the Boeing Company. In 1972 he married the love of his life Shelia May. His wife, daughters and granddaughter were his whole world and he was often quoted saying, "all my girls." His granddaughter Kourtney was the "light of his life." Hugh enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He loved tending to his garden, was an avid reader and Seattle sports fan. (Go Huskies, Go Hawks! Go Mariners!)
Hugh was preceded in death by his parents August and Carolina Wiese, brother Oswald Wiese, sister Ruth Zachkowsky, and nephew Larry Zachkowsky.
Hugh is survived by his wife Sheila, daughter Karla (Mike) Rockey, Snohomish, WA, daughter Shelley Wiese, Kenmore, WA, granddaughter Kourtney Wiese, Riverside, CA, sister Elma Dean, North Vancouver, BC, sister Esther (Bill) Stickel, Calgary, Alberta, brother Bill(Susanne) Wiese, Fenelon Falls, Ontario and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.
Although we grieve that our husband, dad and grandpa is no longer with us, we also rejoice that he is now free of pain and is home with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Hugh was buried at Floral Hills Cemetery, in a private service.
The family would like to thank Virginia Mason Hospital and Dr. John Paul Flores for how well they cared for Hugh. In lieu of flowers , donations may be made to Virginia Mason Foundation, in memory of Hugh Wiese to the Floyd & Delores Jones Cancer Institute, PO Box 1930, MS/D1-MF, Seattle WA 98111 or online at www.virginiamasonfoundation.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 31, 2020.