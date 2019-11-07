|
|
Hunter Alexander Tynes
September 26, 1931 - August 10, 2019
Hunter Alexander Tynes, son of Leora Hester Tynes and
Alexander Tynes died on Saturday, August 10, 2019, in Hayward, California, at the age of 87. Mr. Tynes was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Following his family's move to Boston, Massachusetts in the 1940s he attended English High School there and received his undergraduate degree from Boston University. Mr. Tynes served in the military during the Korean Conflict. In 1957 he moved to San Francisco, married and had a daughter. Most of his work involved working in sheltered workshops for the disabled. In his spare time he took art classes and was a talented artist, working in etching.
Mr. Tynes moved to Seattle in the 1970s to take a position as Training Coordinator for a new Rehabilitation Facility Training Program at Seattle University becoming the director of the entire program in 1982. In 1992 He became Region 3 Business Manager for the Division of Developmental Disabilities in the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services. His life continued to be sustained by his love of art and music and his strong belief in secular ministry, all of which drew him to the Episcopal Church, where even after retirement he worked to serve others.
Mr. Tynes is survived by his daughter Allyson Tynes-Kardel, son-in-law Karl Kardel, six grandchildren - Justin Tynes Kardel, Ashley Kardel St. Germain, Lauren Alexandra Kardel, Sissel Kardel, Kaj Emil Kardel, Camilla Kardel Sharma and one great grandchild Madeleine Simone Kardel.
A memorial service will be held
at St. Mark's Cathedral in Seattle
on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
Published in The Seattle Times from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019