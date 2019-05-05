Resources More Obituaries for Hunter Goodman Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Hunter Graham Goodman

December 29, 1969 - April 16, 2019



On Tuesday; April 30, 2019 esteemed elected officials from both sides of the aisle gathered at Emmanuel Episcopal Church on Mercer Island to Celebrate the Life of Hunter Graham Goodman, former Secretary of the Washington State Senate, who passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 16, at home in the arms of his loving family following a long, fierce battle with cancer.



The Washington State Patrol Honor Guard and Bagpiper lead the procession and Secretary of State Kim Wyman presented flags of the United States of America and a Washington State -



both of which had been flown over the Washington State Capital in Olympia in Mr. Goodman's honor - to his son Grayson and wife Sarah. Mr. Goodman was eulogized by former Washington State Attorney General and Gubernatorial candidate Rob McKenna, former Gubernatorial candidate John Carlson and former State Senator Joe Fain among others. A myriad of elected officials including Lieutenant Governor Cyrus Habib to representatives from both parties and all corners of the state - from the King County Council to the Washington state House of Representatives and the Washington State Senate -



were on hand to pay their respects to Mr. Goodman, who was known for his ability to bring people together at all levels of government to get things done.



Hunter was born December 29, 1969 in Los Angeles, California, to John Frederick "Rick" and Diane Goodman. He liked to say that he won the lottery in 1999 when he married Sarah Hultquist and the light of his life was their son Grayson. Hunter is survived by Sarah and Grayson as well as his mother, Diane, brother, Peter (Beth), nieces Audrey and Caroline and a large and loving extended family.



Hunter was an accomplished man; a graduate of USC ("Fight On") and Seattle University Law School; He served as the Secretary of the Washington State Senate, Deputy Chief of Staff to the Washington State Attorney General, Assistant Attorney General and Director of Governmental Affairs, on the Board of many charitable organizations including Bloodworks Northwest and Cancer Pathways, and was honored with many accolades. But what set him apart was the genuine interest he showed in others and his innate ability to forge relationships with just about anyone. He always knew everyone by name - from the janitors to the lunchroom and security staff - and was always more interested in their news than his own.



If you were lucky enough to really know Hunter you will recall the twinkle in his eye, his ability to spin a good story, his belly-laugh, and how he smiled with his whole face. You will also remember his deep intellect, how he loved the law and that he was religious about both Jeopardy! and Trojan football.



But these accomplishments are just a footnote to Hunter's life. The true measure of Hunter's success lies in the imprint he made in other's hearts and minds and by this standard, more than any other, Hunter was quite a marvel. And so, the following quote from Emerson is offered instead of the usual list of bygone achievements: "To laugh often and much; To win the respect of intelligent people and the affection of children; To earn the appreciation of honest critics and endure... To appreciate beauty, to find the best in others; To leave the world a bit better, whether by a healthy child, a garden patch, or a redeemed social condition; To know that even one life has breathed easier because you have lived. This is to have succeeded."



Hunter's success, the legacy he leaves behind, is not what he did but the force of his example. His pain is now gone, but his laughter will always be with us. Hunter's life, while well-lived was cut far too short. With his passing the world has lost a great public servant who always focused on what is right rather than who is right. May the example of his character inspire us all to always FIGHT ON!



In Hunter's honor, please donate to Cancer Pathways or Bloodworks Northwest. Also, please consider giving blood and plasma to Bloodworks Northwest. Published in The Seattle Times on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.