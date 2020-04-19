|
Hurley Gilbert Ring
Hurley was born on September 2, 1925 and passed peacefully at home in Normandy Park, WA on April 2, 2020 at age 94. He lived a long and fulfilling life and is remembered by many for the 36 years he ran his store in White Center, The Party House. He was preceded in death by his wife Darline and eldest son Russ (Juli). He is survived by sons Doug (Corinne), Greg (Kim), and Mike (Cindy), and grand daughters Stephanie, Jasmin, Rachel and Kiana. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Remembrances can be made to Kaiser Permanente Home Health and Hospice. Friends are invited to visit Barton Family Funeral Services online to view more info, photos, and share memories in the Guest Book at www.bartonfuneral.com.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 19, 2020