Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barton Family Funeral Service
14000 Aurora Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
(206) 420-1875
Resources
More Obituaries for Hurley Ring
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hurley Gilbert Ring


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hurley Gilbert Ring Obituary
Hurley Gilbert Ring

Hurley was born on September 2, 1925 and passed peacefully at home in Normandy Park, WA on April 2, 2020 at age 94. He lived a long and fulfilling life and is remembered by many for the 36 years he ran his store in White Center, The Party House. He was preceded in death by his wife Darline and eldest son Russ (Juli). He is survived by sons Doug (Corinne), Greg (Kim), and Mike (Cindy), and grand daughters Stephanie, Jasmin, Rachel and Kiana. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Remembrances can be made to Kaiser Permanente Home Health and Hospice. Friends are invited to visit Barton Family Funeral Services online to view more info, photos, and share memories in the Guest Book at www.bartonfuneral.com.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hurley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -