Ichiko Ishii
Born to Hideo and Hide Yamamoto on January 13, 1936 in Tukwila, WA and passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on March 12, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband, Takashi "Tak" Ishii and survived by her children, Chris (Donna), Cindy and Clyde (Cindy Kamimae); grandchildren Aaron, Trent, Lauren and Jasmin Nakamichi. Brothers Masaru (Kathy), Katashi (Julie), Satoshi (Pearl), sisters Setsuko Hamamoto, Fusako Kamihara, Yasuko Yamamoto. Sister in-law Tsuneko and many nieces and nephews.
Ichiko enjoyed Bunka, needle-point, drawing, painting, ceramics, gardening and was best known for being a loving wife, mother and grandmother and always there to help her family.
A Celebration of Life service will
be held at Sunset Hills Memorial
Park, Bellevue, WA, on Saturday,
April 27, 2019 at 11:00 am.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 21, 2019