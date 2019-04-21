Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Hills Memorial Park
1215 145th Place SE
Bellevue, WA 98007
(425) 746-1400
Resources
More Obituaries for Ichiko Ishii
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ichiko Ishii

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ichiko Ishii Obituary
Ichiko Ishii

Born to Hideo and Hide Yamamoto on January 13, 1936 in Tukwila, WA and passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on March 12, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband, Takashi "Tak" Ishii and survived by her children, Chris (Donna), Cindy and Clyde (Cindy Kamimae); grandchildren Aaron, Trent, Lauren and Jasmin Nakamichi. Brothers Masaru (Kathy), Katashi (Julie), Satoshi (Pearl), sisters Setsuko Hamamoto, Fusako Kamihara, Yasuko Yamamoto. Sister in-law Tsuneko and many nieces and nephews.

Ichiko enjoyed Bunka, needle-point, drawing, painting, ceramics, gardening and was best known for being a loving wife, mother and grandmother and always there to help her family.

A Celebration of Life service will

be held at Sunset Hills Memorial

Park, Bellevue, WA, on Saturday,

April 27, 2019 at 11:00 am.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now