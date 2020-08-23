Ida Jean Moury



Ida "Jean" Moury passed away peacefully in West Seattle on August 10, 2020. She was born on October 21, 1934 to Arthur and Edith Chittock in Niles, OH and married Darold James "Jim" Moury of Marion, OH on Jan. 26, 1957. They relocated to the West Seattle area with their 4 young sons in the mid 1960's. Eventually, she enjoyed careers in Real Estate and Bookkeeping until they retired to Gig Harbor and later to Sun City West, AZ where Jim passed away in 2002. Jean returned to West Seattle in 2014, the heart of her family. She leaves behind, Jeff, Brett (Kathy), Bart (Sherri) and Doug, 8 grandchildren plus 3 step-grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.



We were blessed to have had her in our lives!



