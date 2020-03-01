Home

Hoffner, Fisher & Harvey Funeral Home
508 N 36TH ST
SEATTLE, WA 98103-8614
(206) 632-0100
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
Holyrood Catholic Cemetery
205 NE 205 th St.
Shoreline, WA
View Map
Resources
Ilona Nemeth Obituary
Ilona Nemeth

Ilona passed away peacefully on February 22, 2020 at the age of 94 with her loving family by her side. Ilona was born in Hungary, August 16, 1925 and immigrated to America in 1956; settling in Seattle.

She is survived by her son, George (Cheryl); daughter, Susan

Hoffman (Steve); grandchildren, Stephanie and John; and brother, Imre.

Ilona will be missed dearly and will live on in our hearts as we remember her love and strong devotion to family.

A Funeral Service will be held on

Saturday, March 7th, at 12:00pm

at Holyrood Catholic Cemetery

205 NE 205th St., Shoreline, 98155

Hoffner Fisher & Harvey

Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 1, 2020
