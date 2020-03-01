|
|
Ilona Nemeth
Ilona passed away peacefully on February 22, 2020 at the age of 94 with her loving family by her side. Ilona was born in Hungary, August 16, 1925 and immigrated to America in 1956; settling in Seattle.
She is survived by her son, George (Cheryl); daughter, Susan
Hoffman (Steve); grandchildren, Stephanie and John; and brother, Imre.
Ilona will be missed dearly and will live on in our hearts as we remember her love and strong devotion to family.
A Funeral Service will be held on
Saturday, March 7th, at 12:00pm
at Holyrood Catholic Cemetery
205 NE 205th St., Shoreline, 98155
Hoffner Fisher & Harvey
Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 1, 2020