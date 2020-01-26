Home

Hoffner, Fisher & Harvey Funeral Home
508 N 36TH ST
SEATTLE, WA 98103-8614
(206) 632-0100
Imaj Cmone Daniel Christiansen

Imaj Cmone Daniel Christiansen Obituary
Imaj C'mone Daniel Christiansen

Born January 25, 1993;

left us too soon on

January 21, 2020.

Always the life of the party. Imaj, no matter how long he knew you or how he met you, his greeting was a hug and a smile. Ready to toss a football, a frisbee, or throwback a cold one. Followed in his mom's footsteps into hair- becoming an amazing barber.

Mourned by everyone whose path he crossed;

Especially his two favorite women, his mother, Janet and sister, Jenae.

A Funeral Mass will be held

Wednesday, January 29th at 11AM

at St. Luke Catholic Church

322 N 175th St, Shoreline, 98133

Reception to follow at the

Nile Shrine Golf Course

Hoffner Fisher & Harvey

Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 26, 2020
