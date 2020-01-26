|
Imaj C'mone Daniel Christiansen
Born January 25, 1993;
left us too soon on
January 21, 2020.
Always the life of the party. Imaj, no matter how long he knew you or how he met you, his greeting was a hug and a smile. Ready to toss a football, a frisbee, or throwback a cold one. Followed in his mom's footsteps into hair- becoming an amazing barber.
Mourned by everyone whose path he crossed;
Especially his two favorite women, his mother, Janet and sister, Jenae.
A Funeral Mass will be held
Wednesday, January 29th at 11AM
at St. Luke Catholic Church
322 N 175th St, Shoreline, 98133
Reception to follow at the
Nile Shrine Golf Course
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 26, 2020