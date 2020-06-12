Imogene Bryant Williams
Imogene, only child of Alice Franklin Bryant and William Cheney Bryant, was born October 20, 1931, in Manila, Philippine Islands, and died in Seattle on May 24, 2020. In 1950 she began a 25-year marriage with Harvey Williams, and they had four children, all of whom survive: Ruth Williams, Rachel Williams, Loren Williams, and Rebecca Williams. She is also survived by five grandchildren: Nicolo, Sandor, Rose, Justin, and Leif; and three great-grandchildren.
She attended Lincoln High School ('48) and went on to the UW, graduating in 1952 in microbiology, Magna cum Laude and Phi Beta Kappa, even though her first child was already born in 1951.
Imogene loved networking for the greater good. Beginning with her children's preschools she quickly moved on to civil rights, especially CORE, and advising the Burien Teen-age Democrats.
In the mid 60s the family moved to Corvallis, OR, where Imogene earned her teaching certificate at OSU. Her first job was teaching migrant children. She was very involved in progressive politics and the anti-Vietnam war movement and encouraged her children in that direction as well.
In 1971 they moved to Winnipeg, MB, and Imogene taught at Dalhousie Elementary School where she formed many lasting friendships. Her house served as a hostel for young friends, foreign students, and refugees, and her young Native students would come for breakfast. She also worked hard for National Democratic Party candidates. She loved music and was a steady alto in the church choir.
Imogene helped sponsor and served as grandma and tutor to a large family of South Sudanese refugees for more than 20 years.
After retirement in the late 90s Imogene returned to the old Seattle home purchased by her grandfather. She eschewed cars and bused everywhere. She was active in the 43rd LD Democrats, Puget Sound Advocates for Retirement Action, and Seattle First Baptist Church choir; and a consistent participant in demonstrations for the environment, labor, and civil rights. On more than one occasion she was willingly arrested.
Special thanks to grandchildren Nicolo and Nicole Maurice who shared the house and took care of her in her final years.
Imogene requested that, in lieu of other remembrances, donations be sent to Amy McGrath for US Senate or to https://www.mbndp.ca/ (Manitoba NDP).
Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 12, 2020.